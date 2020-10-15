Auto workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant are feeling cautiously optimistic, apprehensive and excited about the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) deal announced Thursday.

The three-year deal won't come into effect for another four years but in the tentative agreement, FCA has committed to a new platform in Windsor for 2023 that will allow plug in hybrid vehicles and/or battery electric vehicles to be produced and roll off the line by 2025.

The new work will bring back the third shift that was lost earlier this year and revive some 2,000 jobs.

Veteran Windsor Assembly Plant worker Kevin Nix says for now the deal with FCA "sounds like a win," though he's still apprehensive.

"If there's binding language that says ... this is a promise that they intend on keeping, I guess I'm a little less worried. If it's just 'yeah maybe,' then of course we're going to be a little bit more concerned," Nix said.

With more than 25 years under his belt, Nix said this is really about ensuring younger generations have the work opportunities he's had through his career.

"I think the electric vehicles are going to be the way of the future," he said. "This place is good for this city, it's good for the whole region ... the better we do, the better everyone does."

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Windsor Assembly Plant lost its third shift, eliminating 1,500 jobs, earlier this year. (Bob Becken/CBC)

Nix's colleague Paul Lachance had a similar reaction to the news and told CBC News that he's "cautiously optimistic," about the tentative agreement.

"We went through it before, that they promised that yeah we're going to be doing work and they pulled back," Lachance said. "Will they say 'Oh we're just going to delay it for half a year or 6 months?' and that's what I'm worried about."

In general, Lachance said the deal exceeded his expectations and will be great for the region, as long as FCA follows through with it.

The workers say they still don't have the full picture, with more details about signing bonuses and wage increases expected to be discussed at a local union meeting on Sunday.

Windsor Assembly Plant worker Paul Lachance says he's 'cautiously optimistic' about the deal. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Local suppliers benefit from deal

About 95 per cent of hybrid or battery electric vehicles that will be built at the Windsor Assembly Plant would have the same components as others that have been built by the plant, according to the Automotive Parts Manufacturer's Association president Flavio Volpe.

But 5 per cent will be different, Volpe said, saying that current parts suppliers of the Windsor plant can sustain the new investment.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias attends a press conference announcing a tentative agreement for 9,000 members working at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, averting a midnight strike at its Canadian plants, in Toronto on Thursday, October 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin (The Canadian Press)

'Pain before this gain'

Greg Layson, the digital and mobile editor for Auto News, said this tentative agreement signals that FCA is "committed" to the Windsor plant and community, but says based on conversations he's had with Unifor national president Jerry Dias it sounds like things "might get worse before they get better."

"He still foresees a few layoffs coming in Windsor due to the dwindling mini van segment, so there might be some pain before this gain," Layson told Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre on Thursday.

He added there is also a scheduled 38-week shutdown of the plant in 2023 to allow for the new production line to be built.

Overall, Layson said, Thursday's news sets the stage for Unifor's talks with General Motors, which begin next week.

The tentative electric vehicle agreement follows an earlier deal made with Ford last month.