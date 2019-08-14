FCA delays third shift elimination until end of 2019
Unifor Local 444 says strong sales are to thank
Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy confirmed Wednesday that the elimination of the third shift at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Windsor Assembly Plant has once again been delayed — this time until at least the end of 2019.
"Today we met with senior management of FCA, and they've extended it until the end of the year," said Cassidy. "This is great. We continue to work hard to strengthen our product line."
This is the second time FCA has extended the elimination of the plant's third shift, which was originally scheduled to see approximately 1,500 workers without a job by the end of September 2019.
FCA later delayed the elimination of the third shift until Oct. 21, 2019, thanks to a large fleet order.
Cassidy said he was told strong sales are to thank for this latest third shift elimination delay.
"We have more sales, they need the vans and we need to make sure that we have the vans for our customers, because we have a great product," he said, referring to the production of the Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan at the Windsor plant.
Cassidy added Unifor Local 444 will continue to fight for workers "to make sure we can maintain that three-shift operation at Windsor Assembley Plant."
"We are not going to let them eliminate the third shift, but I don't hold the keys to the company, but I am going to every plausible solution that I have with every tool in my toolbox to make sure that we maintain that third shift," said Cassidy.
Comments
