FCA recalls 10,000 Chrysler Pacifica minivans

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is voluntarily recalling more than 10,000 Pacifica minivans, after the company received complaints of fire damage and power loss to some vehicles.

An investigation determined that, when switching from battery power to gasoline power, some plug-in, hybrid vehicles may be subject to fuel loss, which could potentially ignite, increasing the chances of a vehicle fire.

The recall affects about 10,000 plug-in hybrid models built in Windsor between 2017 and 2018 — about 1,000 of those vehicles are in Canada.

Exclusively gas-powered Pacifica minivans are not affected.

In a statement to CBC News, FCA said it will "will advise affected customers when they may schedule service. This may happen as soon as Nov. 15."

In the meantime, Pacifica owners can address their concerns to FCA's U.S. Recall Information Service.