FCA to 'progressively restart' production in Canada, U.S. starting May 4

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will "progressively restart" production at facilities in Canada and the U.S., including the Windsor Assembly Plant, starting May 4.

"During this current production pause, we are working with government officials and our unions to implement new procedures to certify the daily wellness of our workforce while also redesigning work stations to maintain proper social distancing and expanding the already extensive cleaning protocols at all locations," said FCA in a Monday media statement.

"As a result of these actions, we will only restart operations with safe, secure and sanitized workplaces to protect all of our employees."

FCA temporarily suspended operations at the Windsor Assembly Plant on March 18, indefinitely laying off employees as an additional precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

At the time, Unifor national president Jerry Dias said news of suspended operations at the Windsor facility was "no surprise."