FCA merger with French automaker would have no 'downside threat to Canada'

A merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and French automotive conglomerate PSA Group would lead to the creation of the fourth-largest automotive company in the world, and industry analysts are hesitant to extrapolate negative changes for Canada's automotive sector.

"It should be at least neutral for anybody in North America, including Windsor," said automotive industry analyst Dennis DesRosiers.

DesRosiers justified his argument by pointing out that Peugeot currently has no presence in Canada, adding that the merger will likely have a stronger influence on the European automotive market than the one in North America.

"In Canada and in particular all of North America, the sales distribution of anything could be positive, in that this merger could lead to more product being available for FCA to sell to North America, including Canada," said DesRosiers.

Though DesRosiers acknowledged he was speculating, he added "I don't see any downside threat to Canada."

Any economic development a 'long ways off'

Greg Layson, the digital and mobile editor of Automotive News Canada, said very little will likely change in the short-term, if the merger is approved.

In the long-term, however, he said PSA could choose to bring its vehicle brands to the Canadian market, which might lead to more of the company's vehicles being built in Canada.

Layson said Unifor, which believes in a "build where you sell" ethos, would be a contributing factor.

"If PSA is going to come here and sell some of their brands, one would have to assume that Unifor at some point would want PSA and FCA to be building products in the country in which it sells those vehicles," he said, adding that any such development is a "long ways off."

'Really not surprised,' says Unifor

Unifor national president Jerry Dias said he wasn't surprised to hear about merger talks between FCA and another major automotive conglomerate, saying he was expecting such a development.

"It is clear that Fiat Chrysler has to grow, and to compete with the real big boys globally, there is going to be a merger," he said. "I'm really not surprised."

Dias said mergers between smaller automotive players — even dominant companies like FCA and PSA Group — will become increasingly common in order for companies to compete with global powerhouses like General Motors and Ford.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias says he wasn't surprised to hear about merger talks between FCA and PSA Group. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

"I think that the two companies will candidly compliment themselves on a whole host of separate synergies, including research and development," Dias said.

As for what a potential merger might mean for Canada, Dias said he doesn't see a union between FCA and PSA Group "having any impact at all."

"Peugeot builds vehicles predominantly for the European market. We build vehicles in Canada predominantly for the North American market," he said. "I really don't see how there is going to be a huge impact in the short-term."

Dias added that it doesn't make sense for a company to disinvest resources from North American operations to "beef up Peugeot," especially since the vehicles manufactured at FCA plants in Canada sell so well.

And should Peugeot decide to manufacture vehicles in North America intended to be sold in the North American market, Dias said such a decision would be a victory for local auto industries.

Concerns at the Windsor Assembly Plant

While industry analysts see few downsides to a FCA-PSA conglomeration, at least one employee at the Windsor Assembly Plant expressed frustration with the news.

"Basically around here, everybody is kind of shook up a little, because we're always changing ownership all the time," said Doug Damm.

Before the Windsor Assembly Plant manufactured vehicles for FCA, the company produced vehicles for the company that was then known as Daimler Chysler — which represented German automotive giant Daimler's ownership of Chrysler.

Once Chrysler was bought out by Fiat, the new company formed out of the merger was branded FCA.

FCA attempted a merger with French carmaker Renault earlier this year, but talks eventually fell through following intervention from the French government.