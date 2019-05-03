Almost 200K FCA Pacificas recalled for potential loss of power steering

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US is recalling around 198,731 vehicles after a contaminated wiring harness was discovered in an internal investigation.

The wiring harness may be contaminated with sealer, which could interrupt an electrical circuit. When that happens, there may be stalling or intermittent loss of power steering in the vehicle.

FCA US said in a news release it's "unaware of any related injuries or accidents."

"Should an affected vehicle stall, it may be immediately restarted, while steering capability would remain despite power-steering loss," the news release reads.

FCA US said it will be contacting customers when service is available for the 2017-2019 Pacifica minivans that are affected by the potential contamination.

In the recall, the vehicles will be inspected and cleaned as needed to make sure the battery operation is reliable.