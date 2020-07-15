FCA and Groupe PSA merge to form new automotive brand Stellantis

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA have rebranded as new automotive company Stellantis after announcing a merger late last year.

The two automotive companies joined in a 50-50 merger on Dec. 19, 2019. The rebranding to Stellantis was announced Wednesday, as the two companies move toward completing the terms defined in their combination agreement.

According to a media release, Stellantis is rooted in the Latin verb "stello" which means "to brighten the stars."

The company said it hopes Stellantis will be "one of the new leaders in the next era of mobility, while at the same time preserving all the exceptional value and the values of its constituent parts."

The renaming of the companies involved senior management from FCA and Groupe PSA. Next steps include unveiling a logo.

Completion of the merger is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2021, the press release notes, though this is subject to customary closing conditions, which include approval by both companies' shareholders, as well as the satisfaction of antitrust and other regulatory requirements.

FCA is a global auto company that designs, manufactures and sells a variety of branded vehicles including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Ram and Maserati. The company also sells parts and services under other brands and it employs nearly 200,000 people around the world.

The company has three manufacturing plants in Ontario, including the Windsor Assembly Plant. As of 2016, FCA employed more than 12,000 people across Canada, according to the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association.

French-based company Groupe PSA is also an international company that designs and sells vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall brands.