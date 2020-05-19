Windsor auto factories see smooth first week online as auto industry looks to recoup from COVID-19 shutdown

It's been about one week since workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford returned to work at factories in Windsor, Ont, and the city's auto manufacturers are inching their way back to full production.

Although COVID-19 is top of mind at these workplaces, some employees seem happy with the amount of protection their companies have offered.

"A lot of things are pretty similar except there is just safety measures everywhere now. In my department there's a lot of barriers put up between jobs," said Vanessa Abouhussein, a line worker in the paint shop at FCA's Windsor Assembly Plant.

"I feel pretty good. I think FCA did a good job [negotiating] with our union without us really being there."

Abouhussein has worked at the factory for two-and-a-half years. She said the company has changed jobs around so barriers could be in place, but that they're still "working out the kinks."

"Everyone is being pretty cooperative from a management perspective to an employee perspective," she said.

Even before entering the gates, auto workers are asked a series of questions, screened and provided personal protective equipment.

Inside factory doors at the Windsor Assembly Plant, designated areas have been set up and arrows on the floors to encourage physical distancing. Plastic barriers divide people who work in close proximity on the assembly line.

People are honestly they're not too happy with the situation, but everybody understands that this is what we need to do to return to work, - Yvon Dionne, Ford Engine Plant electrician

The factory, which builds Chrysler and Dodge minivans, has had a gradual restart — one shift last week, two this week and three next week.

The ramp up has some employees worried about physical distancing for the hundreds of workers during shift change.

At Ford's Windsor Engine plant, some say the return to work has been seamless. Staggered shift times help keep people apart, and one employee says she even feels safer at work, compared to the grocery store.

"They're providing us with everything we need to stay safe. I personally feel they've done a good job," said Yvon Dionne, a maintenance electrician at the Ford Canada engine plant. He's been with the company for 27 years.

"I feel very safe. We have everything given to us to keep us safe. They have sanitizing stations throughout the building, they put up additional barriers in the rest areas to keep people away."

Like FCA, Dionne said Ford has a screening system, tape on the floors and other measure to ensure physical distancing, and separate entrances or areas for people exiting and entering the factory during shift change.

Dionne said employees seem to be complying and getting along with the new rules.

"If somebody gets a bit close, everybody seems to realize you need to back up a little bit," he said. "People are honestly they're not too happy with the situation, but everybody understands that this is what we need to do to return to work."

Some things — like showers and the cafeteria — still can't be used until it's safe, said Dionne, but management is working on solutions for both.

"I think that Ford is doing a good job keeping everybody safe," he said.

Car dealerships need vehicles

Meanwhile, car lots in the area are concerned they won't have enough vehicles to sell.

Sales bottomed out in the last few months due to COVID-19, but now, some local car sellers say they're worried they won't have the supply to fill the upcoming demand they're hoping will come.

"My biggest fear — and I think everybody will say the same thing — is product. We haven't had a shipment in three months now," said Greg Gill, director of sales for the Rafih Auto Group.

"I have lots of orders but I need them to get back to work and start building or we're going to have some problems."

For March, sales were down 45 per cent and sunk lower to 75 per cent in April, said Rick McKinney, senior sales consultant at Motor City Chrysler in Windsor.

"This is worse now [than the 2008 recession]. I would double this numbers-wise. We just don't see those people. At least in 2008 there were people walking through the door but not now," he said.

One of McKinney's biggest sellers is also looking scarcely available, which could cause problems when customers come looking for it.

"The Grand Caravan was supposed to come back in May, but could be another three months."

Shift shutdown looming

In an emailed statement to CBC News, an FCA Canada spokesperson said the company was "pleased" with last week's restart.

"Everyone followed the new protocols and our plants were fully staffed to start production. We expected nothing less from FCA's incredible employees. We are very confident that we have all the right protection measures in place to keep them all safe."

The company also thanked employees who helped set up the factories for the restart.

Abouhussein is one of the 1,500 workers who will be out of a job in July when the third shift is eliminated at Windsor Assembly Plant. That decision came down before the March shutdown of the factory and before the COVID-19 pandemic.