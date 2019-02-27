Vacant land becoming asset as development returns to Detroit

Fiat Chrysler didn't have to look far when it began considering where to build its next assembly plant.

A short walk from its Jefferson North plant in Detroit is 200 acres (80 hectares) of land the company is eyeing as part of a $1.6 billion investment to convert its Mack Avenue Engine Complex into a new facility.

Decades of residential flight, disinvestment and abandonment have left the Motor City with stretches of available real estate.

Detroit is now working with Fiat Chrysler to secure the land it needs. Some is home to an old power plant. Another section holds a tree-planting operation.

Much of the land has been secured. The Detroit City Council is expected to discuss the city's land acquisition plan on Monday.