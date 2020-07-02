FCA Canada car sales see significant decline due to COVID-19

FCA Canada saw a significant drop in its second-quarter 2020 sales compared to last year, according to a media release from the auto company.

In the second quarter of 2020, FCA Canada sold 33,718 vehicles compared to 63,410 sold during the same period last year.

Since the start of 2020, FCA's Windsor-made Pacifica sales dropped by 52 per cent from last year. In 2019, Pacifica sales at this time were 2,216 and now, only 1,065 have been purchased.

"In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, these have been challenging months," FCA Canada President and CEO David Buckingham said in a statement.

Buckingham added that despite this, sales in May and June have shown "steady improvement."