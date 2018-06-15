1,500 people will be out of work at Windsor FCA assembly plant starting Sept. 30

FCA has confirmed with CBC News that the Windsor Assembly Plant will be returning to a two-shift production starting Sept. 30.

There will be approximately 1,500 people out of work.

FCA says that the decision behind the lay off is to "better align production with global demand."

Spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin says in an email that retirement packages will be offered to employees who are eligible.

"The company will make every effort to place indefinitely laid off hourly employees in open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority."

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy is holding a news conference Thursday evening.

CBC Windsor will be broadcasting the news conference live on Facebook and Periscope.

More to come.