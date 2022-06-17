'Work hard' and 'get involved:' Some fatherly advice from the streets of Windsor

While we might not always listen, many fathers like to dole out advice.

Ahead of Father's Day, we set out to find out some of the most important advice children have gotten from their fathers, as well as get some advice from dads themselves.

"He teaches me how I can be brave and how I can be hard-working," said Shirin Taghizadh, a mother of two.

"I've learned from my father how to do my best, how to reach my goals and how to create a better future for my life and my children's life."

Sarah Callow said her dad was a world traveller who lived in Ireland, England and Australia when he was young.

"His biggest thing was, you know, definitely you want to travel the world and see as many things as you want to see. You only live once, life is short," said Callow.

She said she was feeling sad because he passed away just three months ago at the age of 83, and this is her first Father's Day with out him.

"He lived a wonderful life and I'm so glad to be as close I could to my dad," she said.

"To all those people out there, give your dad a big hug — tell him you love him."

Family is everything

For Lou Passador, who is the father of a now 29-year-old, the most important thing in his life is his family.

"That's the be-all and end-all of everything," he said.

He also passed on some credit on to his counterpart in parenthood.

You're always going to have needs and you're always going to have wants and don't let all of your wants exceed you taking care of what you need. - Regina Anderson

"Be patient and you'll get a newfound respect for your wife. You think you're tough, you haven't seen a mom in action," he said.

Terry Taylor had some advice he's already given to his son.

"I told him if you want to eat, you've got to work and you're not living in the basement until you're 40," he said.

Kind greetings and good finances

Bernard Holcomb, who is a father, said the best advice he could give anyone would be to engage with their children early and often.

"See what their interests are, what would pique their interest. Try to get involved, and no matter what the situation might be, that would have a profound effect," Holcomb said.

Ricky Anderson said when he was young his father told him to always greet a person with a handshake.

"When you enter a room, always say hello or good morning and just treat everybody how you would like to be treated."

Ricky's son Ross said his father always told him to work hard, keep faith and to keep God first.

"I try my hardest to always do that," he said.

Regina Anderson said her father's advice had to do with finances.

My dad has always said 'save money, save money, save money.' That has been his mantra his entire life," she said, following it up with another bit of financial advice from her father.

"You're always going to have needs and you're always going to have wants and don't let all of your wants exceed you taking care of what you need."