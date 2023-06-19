Content
Windsor

Two fatalities in Chatham-Kent vehicle collision

Two men have died in the Chatham-Kent area after a truck collided with a tree, police say in a statement to the press.

The incident occurred on Monday, September 4

Oliver Thompson · CBC News ·
A photo of two ambulances stopped outside a Windsor hospital
Emergency services responded to the incident after being alerted by a local resident. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

On Monday, September 4, 2023 around 12:20 a.m. emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Teetzel Line, Highgate. 

Police say that the "serious motor vehicle collision" only involved one vehicle — a pickup truck traveling east on Teetzel Line between Kenesserie Road and Tower Road. 

The truck lost control and collided with a large tree. A local resident was alerted to the collision and notified emergency services.

Peliminary investigation reveals that the deceased are a 27-year-old Highgate man and a 25-year-old Ridgetown man. 

The Chatham-Kent Traffic Unit continues to investigate this incident. They urge anyone who may have any information to assist with this investigation contact Constable Kristen Charron at 519-355-1092.

Oliver Thompson

