Two fatalities in Chatham-Kent vehicle collision

Two men have died after a vehicle lost control and collided with a tree, Chatham-Kent police have said.

On Monday, September 4, 2023 around 12:20 a.m. emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Teetzel Line, Highgate.

Police say that the "serious motor vehicle collision" only involved one vehicle — a pickup truck traveling east on Teetzel Line between Kenesserie Road and Tower Road.

The truck lost control and collided with a large tree. A local resident was alerted to the collision and notified emergency services.

Peliminary investigation reveals that the deceased are a 27-year-old Highgate man and a 25-year-old Ridgetown man.

The Chatham-Kent Traffic Unit continues to investigate this incident. They urge anyone who may have any information to assist with this investigation contact Constable Kristen Charron at 519-355-1092.