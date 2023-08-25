Charges expected in fatal motorcycle crash in east Windsor, police say

Police say charges are expected to be laid once their investigation is complete into a fatal motorcycle crash on the city's east side.

It also involved a car and took place Thursday around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Robinet Road, according to authorities.

A 42-year-old man was driving the motorcycle, police say, and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident is urged to contact Windsor police.