No students injured after fatal collision at Centennial Central Public School in Comber

The driver of a motor vehicle is dead following a single-car collision at Centennial Central Public School in Comber, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Essex-Windsor EMS and crews with the Lakeshore Fire Department responded to the fatal vehicle collision around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to OPP, the vehicle left the roadway, struck a snowbank, entered into a public parking lot and struck Centennial Central's front concrete staircase. The vehicle's driver — the only occupant — was pronounced dead at the scene.

No students were injured in the incident, according to Greater Essex County District School Board spokesperson Scott Scantlebury.

Scantlebury said OPP requested the school be evacuated around 1 p.m. Students were taken to Belle River District High School for the rest of the day. Parents were instructed to pick up students from the high school instead.

Scantlebury added that classes at Centennial Central Public School are set to resume Tuesday morning.