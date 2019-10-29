4 of 5 fatal fires in Windsor in 2019 caused by careless smoking

Four of the five fire fatalities in Windsor this year can be attributed to careless smoking.

According to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, this is the highest incidence of fire deaths in the city since 2003.

A fatal Louis Avenue fire on Sunday caused $55,000 in damage. Investigators determined the cause as careless smoking.

Another fatal fire was in June in Walkerville, which caused $150,000 in damage, was also determined to be because of careless smoking.

Fire officials are urging residents to be extremely careful if smoking or disposing of smoking materials — and ensure all smoking materials are completely distinguished.

Working smoke alarms are required on every level of a home and outside all sleeping areas, by law. A home with a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage must also have a carbon monoxide alarm.