Fatal house fire in Erieau deemed not suspicious

A house fire in Erieau which claimed the life of a 73-year-old woman has been deemed not suspicious.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Kerr Avenue that was "fully engulfed by fire," officials said.

The woman was found deceased inside the home.

A post-mortem investigation was conducted Wednesday in London, as the Ontario Fire Marshall's Office attended the scene to assist with determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Investigators said Thursday they do not believe the fire or the woman's death are suspicious in nature.

