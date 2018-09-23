Man charged with impaired driving causing death after fatal crash

A 23-year-old Windsor man has been charged with impaired driving causing death following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Lakeshore, OPP say.

Police are investigating after a man died after a motor vehicle collided with his motorcycle on County Road 42 at Patillo Road on Saturday.

Police responded to the collision around 6:30 a.m. ET. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound motor vehicle had been turning left onto Patillo Road when it collided with the westbound motorcycle, police say.

The man charged is currently in custody, awaiting a bail hearing.