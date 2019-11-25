Windsor police investigate fatal collision

Windsor police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Sunday evening.

According to police, a pedestrian was hit at Howard Avenue and Logan Avenue around 7 p.m.

The injured pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The roadway was closed or restricted for about seven hours for police to investigate. The involved motorist remained at the scene and spoke with officers.

The incident remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police.