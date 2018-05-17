Upgraded charge for Valentine's Day fatal collision

Windsor police are upgrading a charge in a fatal Valentine's Day collision at the corner of George Avenue and Reginald Street.

A 22-year-old man from Windsor was originally charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Police have since upgraded the charge to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

On Feb. 26, the 69-year-old woman who was injured in the collision died.

Officers initially arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to the collision, but charges were dropped when the investigation revealed he was not the driver in question.

When they identified the real driver, officers determined he was intentionally attempting to mislead officers during the investigation.

Police have also charged him with public mischief and obstructing justice.