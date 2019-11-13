Tecumseh Road closed in Tilbury for fatal collision

Skip to Main Content
Tecumseh Road is closed through Tilbury, Ont. due to a fatal motor vehicle collision.  (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

The roadway is closed from Big Creek Road to County Road 37, with an unknown reopening time. 

Ontario Provincial Police have released no other details at this time.

 

