Tecumseh Road closed in Tilbury for fatal collision

Tecumseh Road is closed through Tilbury, Ont. due to a fatal motor vehicle collision.

The roadway is closed from Big Creek Road to County Road 37, with an unknown reopening time.

UPDATE:ROAD CLOSURE: Tecumseh Rd CLOSED between Big Creek and County Rd 37 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tilbury?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tilbury</a> - due to a fatal motor vehicle collision. Reopening time unknown. ^ag <a href="https://t.co/hUTAzkyytk">pic.twitter.com/hUTAzkyytk</a> —@OPP_COMM_WR

The collision occurred around 9 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police have released no other details at this time.