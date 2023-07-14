Motorcyclist killed in Chatham-Kent collision

A Wallaceburg man is dead after a collision near Dresden.

Chatham-Kent Police said emergency crews responded to the scene of Dawn Mills Road at Croton Line, east of Dresden, just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

"A man driving eastbound on a motorcycle and a man driving southbound in a pick-up truck collided. Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest on the east side of Dawn Mills Road," police said in a statement Friday morning.

The motorcyclist, a 57-year-old man, was thrown off the bike, according to police, and suffered fatal injuries.

"Despite efforts to revive the man, he was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said in the statement.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 49-year-old man from Oil Springs, suffered minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours, but reopened at around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the collision is still under investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Ontario Provincial Police said earlier this year that 44 riders died last year in motorcycle crashes, marking the highest number of motorcycle-related deaths in the past five years.

OPP said riders 45-64 years of age account for 51 per cent of the motorcycle fatalities.

In a news release, the OPP said "the data speaks to poor and careless behaviours on the part of riders and other drivers, with motorcyclists at fault in 61 per cent of the fatalities, and drivers of other vehicles at fault in 39 per cent of the deaths."