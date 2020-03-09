One man dead, two injured following head-on collision in Leamington

A man has died following a fatal crash in Leamington on Saturday.

OPP say a pick-up truck and a van collided head-on. It happened on County Road 34 at about 2 p.m.

The driver of the van, a 75-year-old man from Wheatley, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. OPP say he died as a result of those injuries.

Two passengers in the other vehicle suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

OPP say no charges are expected.

More from CBC News Windsor: