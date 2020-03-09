Skip to Main Content
One man dead, two injured following head-on collision in Leamington
A man has died following a fatal crash in Leamington on Saturday.

OPP say a man has died after a fatal collision in Leamington on Saturday. (OPP)

OPP say a pick-up truck and a van collided head-on. It happened on County Road 34 at about 2 p.m.

The driver of the van, a 75-year-old man from Wheatley, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. OPP say he died as a result of those injuries. 

Two passengers in the other vehicle suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

OPP say no charges are expected. 

