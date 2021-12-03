2 dead after collision between SUV and transport truck in Leamington, say OPP

Two people have died after an early morning collision in Leamington, say OPP.

It happened at about 5:38 this morning, when an SUV and transport truck collided, Steven Duguay of the Essex County OPP said in a Tweet.

Two people in the SUV were confirmed deceased at the scene, said Duguay.

Police have not released the identity of the victims, as they are notifying their families.

OPP's Leamington Detachment, Essex-Windsor EMS and Leamington Fire Department all responded to the call Friday morning.

Highway 77 between County Road 14 and Mersea Road 10 was closed in both directions until about 2 p.m. Friday.

The closure lasted about eight hours, while OPP Technical Collision Investigators with the West Region Traffic Incident team remain conduct their investigation.