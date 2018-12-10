Fatal collision closes Lakeshore intersection

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single vehicle collision in Lakeshore.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, OPP and emergency services responded to the collision at Essex County Road 8 and County Road 31.

An eastbound vehicle left the roadway and rolled into a field.

The lone male driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The OPP's collision investigation team is on site and the intersection was closed for several hours.

