Man charged with impaired driving after 7-year-old girl dies, Chatham-Kent police investigate

A 7-year-old girl is dead and two other children are in hospital after landing in a water-filled ditch following a single vehicle crash Monday evening in Chatham-Kent, according to a police report.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on Jacob Road near Given Line just after 9 p.m. The car was upside down in a water-filled ditch. Volunteer fire fighters entered the water to remove the girl who, despite life-saving efforts, was pronounced dead in Chatham.

The driver of the vehicle was a 34-year-old man who is suspected by police to have been under the influence of alcohol, when he lost control.

The man was driving his girlfriend's three children when he crashed. Two of the children were saved and sent to a London hospital, a 4-year-old girl was airlifted and an 11-year-old boy was transported via ambulance.

The driver of the vehicle is in custody and awaits a bail hearing. The man faces six charges including impaired driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and two counts of driving while under suspension.

The traffic unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.