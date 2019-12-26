Fatal Christmas Eve fire in LaSalle

A Christmas Eve fire in LaSalle, Ont. turned fatal after a male occupant succumbed to heavy fire conditions.

LaSalle Fire Services responded Tuesday at about 4:50 p.m. to a blaze at a home on the 2100 block of Todd Lane, north of Sandwich West Public School.

The Ontario Fire Marshall was contacted and is leading the investigation. Damage is estimated at about $150,000.

The cause and origin is still undetermined. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

One man is dead following a house fire in LaSalle — on Christmas Eve.<br><br>Here's what the scene on Todd Lane looked like earlier this morning.<br><br>MORE: <a href="https://t.co/0gusQmhBHi">https://t.co/0gusQmhBHi</a> <a href="https://t.co/w4fESMdZKM">pic.twitter.com/w4fESMdZKM</a> —@sanJmaru

