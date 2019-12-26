Fatal Christmas Eve fire in LaSalle
A Christmas Eve fire in LaSalle, Ont. turned fatal after a male occupant succumbed to heavy fire conditions.
The identity of the deceased has not been released
A Christmas Eve fire in LaSalle, Ont. turned fatal after a male occupant succumbed to heavy fire conditions.
LaSalle Fire Services responded Tuesday at about 4:50 p.m. to a blaze at a home on the 2100 block of Todd Lane, north of Sandwich West Public School.
The Ontario Fire Marshall was contacted and is leading the investigation. Damage is estimated at about $150,000.
The cause and origin is still undetermined. The identity of the deceased has not been released.
One man is dead following a house fire in LaSalle — on Christmas Eve.<br><br>Here's what the scene on Todd Lane looked like earlier this morning.<br><br>MORE: <a href="https://t.co/0gusQmhBHi">https://t.co/0gusQmhBHi</a> <a href="https://t.co/w4fESMdZKM">pic.twitter.com/w4fESMdZKM</a>—@sanJmaru
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.