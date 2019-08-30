Fatal collision in Amherstburg under investigation

A fatal collision in Amherstburg Thursday is still under active investigation by Windsor police.

Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Amherstburg detachment responded to a motor vehicle collision with injuries in the 3100 block of County Road 10 in Amherstburg, Ont.

Officers determined the collision was between a green Ford Escape and a black Yamaha motorcycle. The female driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A coroner, along with the forensic identification unit and accident reconstruction unit processed the scene.

The road was closed for a few hours for investigation but has since reopened.