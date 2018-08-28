Fatal afternoon crash in Chatham-Kent

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash, north of Wallaceburg.

OPP say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 40 at Langstaff Line.

Police say a southbound transport truck collided with an eastbound motor vehicle at the intersection.

Both drivers were transported to hospital where one of them was pronounced dead.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Highway 40 between Whitebread Line and Dufferin Avenue will remain closed for several more hours as police continue to investigate.