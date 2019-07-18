The next time you see your fat cat waltzing around the house, and their flabby belly swaying from side to side, it can be interpreted as a good thing. Not from a health perspective, but from a humane point of view.

"It actually seems like a bit of a positive sign because I think it indicates that people are keeping their pets indoors, and taking better care of them, making sure they have good food," said Melanie Coulter, executive director of the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society.

A new study from the University of Guelph has found that house cats in North America are on average one pound heavier today than they were 25 years ago — that's 20 per cent of their body weight.

"It indicates a trend that we're caring for our cats better and keeping them indoors," said Coulter, who also stressed the importance of making sure your feline doesn't get overweight.

Fat cats are no joke

Although the study suggests cats may be getting fed more, fat cats are no joke. The University of Guelph study outlines concerns that obese cats can develop diabetes, heart disease, osteoarthritis and cancer.

There are ways to help keep your cat's weight in check, Coulter said.

"If you're just leaving them kibble out so they can just eat them like potato chips and get obese, that can lead to a lot of issues," said Coulter.

Melanie Coulter said "free feeding" is one way cats tend to become fat. (CBC)

She said "free feeding" is one way cats tend to become fat. Setting a meal schedule could help with that.

Keeping your cat active is also important, Coulter said.

No, not taking them for a walk. Coulter suggested perhaps using a laser pointer to keep them agile or place their food on a high table, forcing them to exert some energy to get dinner.