Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market moving indoors to parking garage
Two years after store fronts demolished to make way for more parking
Usually the Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market operates at Pelisser Street at Maiden Lane.
It's now moving to the ground floor of the Pelisser Parking Garage. Brian Yeomans, the chair of the Downtown Windsor BIA says the market's success has led to its extension.
"We've proven over the last several months that we can overcome anything and make this market work," Yeomans said.
Ward 3 Counc. Rino Bortolin says the market brings people together and supports local businesses. He added that parking won't be an issue because there's plenty of space downtown.
"You definitely need something like the Farmer's Market and parking comes second," Bortolin said.
In a controversial decision, the city demolished retail units two years ago on the main floor, evicting business owners and converting it into parking spots. Bortolin was against the decision to remove the retail space. Ironically, that parking area is now going to house the market.
Alexandrea Anber of Auntie Aldoo's Pies and Pastries says she relies on the market to keep her business going.
"If I want to grow, this is the best opportunity Windsor has to offer for growth. There's really no other way to do it," she said.
The market will have more Christmas-themed products and up to 40 vendors will be featured.
It will run on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Nov. 7 until Dec.12.
with files from Tahmina Aziz
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.