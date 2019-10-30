Essex County farmer turns recycled metal into spooky artwork

A farmer in Essex County uses materials from old equipment, like combine heads, to create pieces of art — some Halloween-themed, including spider webs, witches and monsters.

Craig Cowan, the founder of Rusty Relics in Lakeshore, Ont., draws inspiration from filmmaker Tim Burton, as well as photos that he and his wife come across.

Cowan draws inspiration from filmmaker Tim Burton. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"I've always wanted to do it and now I've finally got around to doing it," he said, adding that he was inspired to begin after attending a craft show.

Cowan launched his business five years ago and it's taken off since then. Some of his pieces sell for upwards of $600.

Some of Cowan's pieces sell for upwards of $600. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"I'm surprised people buy it because it's not really fancy. It's old junk," he said. "People like it and put it in the garden. And they don't like it painted. They like the rust look."

Cowan said making artwork is a hobby that he likes to do during the fall and winter months.

Cowan makes Halloween-themed artwork from old scrap metal. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC News)

It's also a way for him to unwind from the stresses of farming.

He makes a variety of pieces — some that take up to a week to make — including benches, signs, birds, chairs and chess sets.

Cowan makes a variety of pieces, including signs, chess sets and chairs. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"I like welding and old scrap metal so it works out well," said Cowan, adding that his favourite piece of art to make is spider webs, even though they can be time-consuming.

He also said he's already preparing for the next holiday, explaining that he's already started to receive requests to make Christmas-themed pieces.

His next challenge? Rusty the snowman.