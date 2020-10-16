Leamington greenhouse fined $120,000 for fatal electrocution of worker

A greenhouse in Leamington has been slapped with a $120,000 fine after a worker was fatally shocked in November 2018.

According to a Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development press release, Great Lakes Greenhouses Inc. pleaded guilty to offences under Ontario's workplace safety laws in provincial offences court Friday and was levied the fine.

In the accident, 29-year-old Joshua Remigio was re-arranging wires to an electrical panel when he was shocked by a wire containing 600 volts of power.

The farm is located on Mersea Road and grows cucumbers.

The documents add that the electricity "had not been properly locked out as required by law".

In addition to the fine the farm is required to pay a 25-per-cent victim fine surcharge that is meant to assist victims of crimes.