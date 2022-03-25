Toronto woman to open her dream animal rescue sanctuary in Amherstburg

Yvette Blea had a successful dog walking company in Toronto before the pandemic hit in 2019, and like many of those who lost their jobs in the last two years, Blea had to pivot when her business couldn't survive.

She decided to follow a dream, one she'd held onto during her 19 years working with dogs.

"I always had the dream of helping other animals, like agricultural animals, but I was tied to the city for my job."

"The silver lining of [the pandemic] was I was no longer tied to being in Toronto, so I could actually think about my dream coming true," Blea said on CBC's Windsor Morning.

Blea and her husband started their search for the perfect piece of land where they could build a farm and a home and help animals no one else wanted anymore.

They landed in Amherstburg, Ont. in September of 2020 where they bought a house that sits on 1.2 hectares of land just outside of town.

"To be honest I never heard of Amherstburg," Blea laughed. "We couldn't believe our luck, because Amherstburg is a hidden gem."

Blea said animals like horses can be difficult and expensive to take care for due to their size. (Submitted by Yvette Blea)

The couple have been busy building their new sanctuary for animals called "The Runaways Farm."

"What we want to do here is to have a small sanctuary for animals in need of a home, some place where they can live out the rest of their days in freedom and in peace," she said.

"Farm animals in particular, unlike dogs and cats, they are seen as commodities which means they can outlive their usefulness."

The farm is coming together slowly in phases, as Blea raises money from supporters and slowly ramps up her operation. For now, the farm is home to birds like chickens, ducks and geese.

Next, she hopes to build paddocks where she'll keep larger animals.

The founder of another animal sanctuary, who has been at the job for 23 years, said it's important the public know what goes into running a farm.

"It's not an easy life, we don't sit around and play with the animals all day long like a lot of people think," said Siobhan Poole, founder of Cedar Row Farm Sanctuary, near Startford, Ont.

Poole said days start early at 5:30 a.m. to start feeding animals. Animals are fed twice daily and each feeding takes about two hours. There's also cleaning, wellness checks, and regular trips to produce suppliers who offer unusable vegetables for feed.

LISTEN | Hear more about The Runaways Farm: Windsor Morning 8:37 The Runaways Farm What happens to animals farmers no longer want? Or anybody else for that matter? An Amherstburg woman hopes they end up at her place, called "The Runaways Farm". Tony Doucette speaks with Yvette Blea, to the woman who's running that farm, which is still being built. 8:37

There's also the finances.

Poole said hay and straw costs about $15,000 each year and there's another $30,000 toward vet bills. The vegan sanctuary holds fundraiser and sells vegan foods to help pay for some.

Poole also has some advice for anyone thinking seriously about starting a sanctuary.

"Research, research, research, and also volunteer more than one time or a couple times at a sanctuary, because it's 24/7 this life, and there's no backing out," she said.

Also good to keep in mind is a backup plan for animals if something happens to you or the farm and keep in mind these days that veterinarians are hard to find.

Poole said due to the veterinarian shortage, she and others often have to take animals to the Ontario Veterinary College at the University of Guelph for treatment.