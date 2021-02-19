Windsor's pandemic job losses among highest in the province: report

COVID-19 took a greater toll on jobs in Windsor than in nearly any other place in Ontario, according to a new report.

The Census region that includes Windsor and parts of Essex County experienced a 10.9 per cent drop in employment due to the pandemic, a report from the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario released Thursday said.

The report states there were "significant contractions in wholesale and retail trade, and information, culture and recreation."

It's the second highest rate of job losses in the province, behind Peterborough, which saw a 13.5 per cent decline.

Windsor also had the second weakest rate of job recovery, behind Barrie.

By December, Windsor was still about 16,200 jobs short of where it was in February 2020, the report shows.

The pandemic has caused "unparalleled disruption" in the labour market across the province.

The fiscal watchdog said Ontario lost more than 355,000 jobs last year, representing the single largest annual decline on record.