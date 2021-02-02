Hotel quarantine too big a cost for Windsor family wanting parents in town to help with newborn

Costly quarantine restrictions being enforced for international air travellers means that Ravi Sharma's parents won't be coming in from India to help him with the arrival of his first born child.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that air travellers will be required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival to Canada and spend up to three days of their 14-day quarantine in a designated hotel as they await the results. But the three day stay could cost upwards of $2,000 because of costs associated with safety measures.

In response to the added measure, Sharma said he cancelled his parents' flight.

"It can cost upwards of $2,000 for that three-day hotel quarantine. I mean, that was outrageous for me to hear because the flight tickets already cost upwards of $2,000 per person," said Sharma, who lives in Windsor.

Sharma and his wife are expecting their first child in June and were hoping that his parents could be in Canada to help them care for the newborn.

"We could really use some help from our grandparents because they are so much more experienced and they would really support me and my wife here while both of us are at work," he said. "They know it better than us, it's our first newborn and we don't know much about it."

But due to restrictions throughout the pandemic, Sharma's situation isn't unique. At times, people living in the same province haven't even been able to visit or care for their grandchildren.

And while Sharma said he understands the purpose of the measure, he said it doesn't seem fair.

"I completely understand why it was done and I completely support that it needs to be done because international travel at this point should not be taken or any travel should not be taken ... but my concern over here is why is the government painting us with the same brush that they would be painting a person who is taking a vacation to a sunny country or a sunny destination," he said.

Sharma says his wife will now stay at home to care for the baby herself while he goes to work. (Submitted by Ravi Sharma)

'It's just a roadblock'

This is the second time his parents' flight has been cancelled. Sharma bought tickets for them back in December and they were supposed to arrive on Feb. 7, but the flight got cancelled by the airline.

This time around, they were expected by Feb. 22, but he said the financial burden of the hotel stay forced him to cancel the flight.

What's upsetting, he said, is that he had already made a "detailed quarantine plan" and set up accommodations for his parents to be able to isolate at his house.

He said he doesn't understand why they can't spend the entire 14-day quarantine at his home.

But since that isn't the case, Sharma and his wife are now planning for the months following the baby's arrival to look a little different.

His wife will now have to care for the baby by herself while Sharma heads out to work.

"It's not a thing that will stop us, it's just a roadblock that affects us," he said, adding that they are excited for the baby to be born, but are "nervous."

At this time, he said he doesn't plan to book new tickets for his parents until restrictions lift or it's clear that a three-day hotel stay is not required for international air travellers.