New respite home for children with disabilities reaches half-way mark for funding

Family Respite Services announced Tuesday they've raised half of the funding needed to build a new home for children with disabilities.

The non-profit organization says the new home will replace the old one in "dire need" of repairs.

About $750,000 has been raised so far toward the $1.5 million needed to build the new home.

"Families rely on this program so they get a short break and children can be engaging in meaningful activities and be an active member of our community," said Alexandria Fischer with Family Respite Services.

The home is designed to house programs that allow high-needs children and those with disabilities to make new friends and receive out-of-home care.

Fischer said the organization works with 1,200 families in Windsor-Essex, offering day-camps, weekend and after-school programs.

It's currently been running out of a building at 4400 Howard Ave., and the new location will be developed next door with the needs of the children who use it in mind.

The organization hopes to begin building next month.

