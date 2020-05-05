Family remembers beloved matriarch who died of COVID-19 at Windsor long-term care home

Paul Ryan and Mary-Claire Nepotiuk remember their mother Helene Ryan as a warm person with a passion for music, antiques and the Ford Pinto, as well as a great love for her family.

Born on April 29, 1923 to James and Dorothy Quarry in Toronto, Helene grew up during the Great Depression with a family of seven siblings.

She would eventually marry Frank Ryan, who died in 2002. Together, Helene and Frank raised five children, including Paul, Mary-Claire, as well as Ontario Justice of the Peace Maureen Ryan-Brode.

"I remember as a child, her whipping me into her arms and dancing me around the kitchen, and then she'd go back to the dishes," said Nepotiuk. "That was very much a part of who she was, her whole life."

Helene Ryan at the age of 18. (Submitted by Paul Ryan)

Though they remember their mother as always being busy, both Ryan and Nepotiuk said Helene often found time for her own pursuits, including tennis, basketball and sewing.

"She was a sewer," Nepotiuk said. "She had her sewing machine in between my dad's carpenter bench and the furnace in the laundry room. She would go down there after dinner and turn on Barbara Frum on the CBC, and she'd have that just blaring there and she'd sew away in this little tiny corner."

"That was the only place in the house she really had to sort of call her own."

Ryan said he remembers Helene had a fondness for the Ford Pinto.

Helene Ryan, right, with her husband Frank, left. Frank Ryan died in 2002. (Submitted by Paul Ryan)

"At the time she bought the car, she was very proud of that particular car," he said. "When it got time to replace it, she also went back the Ford Pinto, despite the fact that there was a lot of adverse publicity at the time. That was her baby and she was in love with it."

Helene was moved into the assisted living floor at Amica Riverside a few years ago. Though Nepotiuk said her mother's world "became a lot smaller," Helene still maintained her interests.

"She was an avid reader," Nepotiuk said.

"She still sang in the choir," said Ryan.

Helene Ryan at her 85th birthday celebration, cutting the cake. (Submitted by Paul Ryan)

Helene Ryan died of COVID-19 on April 17 at Amica Riverside, fewer than two weeks before her 97th birthday.

She died more than 100 years after her brother Vincent died of Spanish Flu in 1918, at 15 months of age.

Ryan said his mother was still quite healthy before she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Mary-Claire always said she'd likely live to 100," Paul said.

Helene Ryan died almost two weeks before her 97th birthday. (Submitted by Paul Ryan)

Nepotiuk said her mother's experience with COVID-19 in a long-term care facility, including the ongoing pandemic, have opened her eyes to the experiences of those who provide care at such institutions.

"It made me wonder, do we value our elderly or not?" Nepotiuk said. "I would like to hope that there'll be a chance for the better come out of what's happened here, and we will pay these people a living wage for what they do."