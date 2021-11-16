'It's Not Okay When You Say ...' video series focuses on microaggressions

Family Fuse, a support organization for Black families in the Windsor-Essex region, is launching a series of videos with the goal of educating the community about microaggressions.

"It's Not Okay When You Say..." is the name of the web series, which features community members discussing microaggressions and their impacts.

The campaign "aims to raise awareness about those aggressions that can be harmful to our Black families, and especially the growing minds of our young children," said Christie Nelson, program manager at Family Fuse.

LISTEN: Christie Nelson of Family Fuse joins Windsor Morning Windsor Morning 7:28 Family Fuse An organization supporting Black Windsorites has a new campaign to break down the impact of micro-aggressions. It's called "It's Not Okay To Say...".

Nelson said examples of microaggressions include things like "You're beautiful for a Black person" or "I'm never going to get your name right" or "How did you get that position?"

"It can get really exhausting as a Black person to explain to people why certain things are not OK, and what's aggression and what's not aggression, what's micro and what's not micro," she said.

Microagressions add up

Mbonisi Zikhali is a Windsor-based artist from Zimbabwe, and one of the speakers featured in the video series. He said microaggressions may seem small, but when they happen repeatedly during the day, they add up and cause harm.

"No matter how tiny or minor you believe your aggression to be, you have chosen to treat somebody as less of the way you love to be treated, and that is not a good thing," he said.

Mbonisi Zikhali is an artist and storyteller who is one of the voices featured in the video series. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Zikhali said that it can be difficult for Black people to stand up for themselves when they are on the receiving end of a microagression, because people can be dismissive when told what they said was harmful.

"To be in a conversation where you're explaining it and somebody's like, 'oh, you're being petty.' It's like... it's like that punch in the gut," he said.

"Human dignity is such a fragile thing," he said.

'Anybody can learn'

Nelson said the target audience for the video series was made for anyone who would like to learn and understand more about microaggressions.

"We chose a video series because anybody can watch, anybody can listen and anybody can learn," she said.

She said that learning more about the Black community will allow allies to have more respect, which creates a stronger community.

"To be able to make a difference through this campaign means greatness to us," she said, adding that the campaign is an opportunity for growth in the Windsor-Essex community.

Zikhali said society has come a long way toward having open discussions about race, gender and sexuality in recent years, but there is more work to be done.

"It's now such an open society, but we are not done lifting the veil of all of these indignities, you know, so such programs are good for that," he said.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.