Family embarks on mission to discover Windsor's hidden playgrounds

When most kids see a playground, their first instinct is to climb the monkey bars and take a trip down the slide, but for Tom Lucier and his two daughters, their love of playgrounds goes much further.

The family has embarked on a discovery of hidden playgrounds in the city — counting the number of slides and monkey bars, analyzing their level of upkeep and rating each playground out of 10.

They even go so far as to note down what type of ground the playground has — whether it be sand, rock, pavement or a "bouncy ground."

The family gives an overall rating out of 10 to each playground. They even take note of the presence of slides, monkey bars, splash pads, shaded areas and washrooms. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"We turn down streets we never used to turn down and we look to see if there is some new playground that we can stop at."

But for Lucier, it's not just about having fun. Jotting down the details of each playground gives parents the important information required to bring their kids to a safe and fun playground

"Monkey bars, slides, how many swings are there. Those are the types of things, I think, parents would want to know if they have a number of kids," he said, adding the family posts pictures to an Instagram account so parents can get a clear look at each playground.

"For the five-year-old, she would rank a park that had monkey bars that were too high [with a low rating] because she was too scared to go on them whereas the eight-year-old gives it a perfect 10."

Lucier said the study has allowed him to view things from his daughters' perspectives. One example is the upkeep rating given to Meadowbrook Park in Forest Glade by his five-year-old daughter.

"It's pristine. It's perfect … She gave it a nine [out of 10]. I was like, 'What do you mean? Nine?"

"There were spider webs," he recalled his daughter telling him.

The family's Instagram account — featuring full reviews by Lucier's two daughters — has been up for less than week, but Lucier said he has already received a ton of messages from people suggesting new playgrounds to review.