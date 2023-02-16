What's open and closed this Family Day in Windsor

There's plenty of fun for the whole family in Windsor this Family Day, but some businesses and city services will be closed.

Here's what's open and what's closed on Monday, Feb. 20.

What's open

All Transit Windsor buses are operating on Sunday schedule.

The Adventure Bay Family Park will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tecumseh Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Homeless and Housing Help Hub (H4) will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Windsor Public Library's Central, Riverside and Budimir branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but all other branches are closed.

Service Canada locations.

What's closed