Kingsville woman says typo led her to believe she had cancer

For a few days, a Kingsville, Ont., cancer survivor thought she had cancer once again, but she says it was all due to a typo created by speech-to-text software.

After experiencing back pain on her right shoulder blade and back ribs, Sara Machnik went to Erie Shores HealthCare on Dec. 16 to have an X-ray done. Three days later, she picked up her results from her family doctor's office. Her doctor was not there, so she received the results from her receptionist.

"I picked up the report and it said, 'bony metastatic disease,'" Machnik said. "I was alone, so I went to my car. I called my mom, my husband and my best friend.

"We were all devastated."

Part of a speech-to-text report from Erie Shores HealthCare. Machnik took her initial results to the Juravinski Cancer Centre in Hamilton, Ont., whose staff disagreed with the initial diagnosis. (Submitted by Sara Machnik)

Metastatic bone disease is a term for cancer that spreads to a bone from another part of the body. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, breast cancer is among the most common types of cancer to spread to the bone.

Machnik beat breast cancer last year.

Because she had moved to Kingsville from Hamilton, she contacted the Juravinski Cancer Centre and asked for next steps. But when they received Machnik's results, they had to reach out to her.

"They said, 'We got your results and it's very alarming, but we had a physician look at the images and we don't agree with the results that were written'," Machnik recalled.

Machnik now believes the back pain which prompted her to go to Erie Shores HealthCare is a side effect of her breast cancer surgery which was done last year. After contacting her family doctor, Machnik found out the test results from Erie Shores HealthCare were written by a speech-to-text program and was, in fact, a typo.

The results stated: "There is bony metastatic disease remains of concern, bone scan may be of value."

According to Machnik, the results were supposed to say "If there is bony metastatic disease remains of concern..."

"I had to tell everyone that it was a typo and I didn't have cancer," said Machnik.

The document does contain a disclaimer about the report being generated by a speech recognition system and it says to contact the author if there are concerns.

She contacted Erie Shores HealthCare to file a complaint.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Kevin Black, communications and public relations specialist with the hospital, said that they are unable to discuss individual cases, but did say that speech-to-text programs are used by "leading hospitals across North America" and at Erie Shores HealthCare "by clinicians for various aspects of charting."

"The software was introduced at Erie Shores HealthCare in 2016 as part of a regional initiative involving all area hospitals," Black's statement continued. "Erie Shores HealthCare provides training to all users of the hospital information system, including dedicated training on the speech-to-text program."

Black also noted that all reports using speech-to-text programs include the disclaimer, saying that patients should contact a "consulting physician" if they have concerns about their report.

Machnik and her family thought Christmas would be ruined due to the results. Now, they are ready to have the celebration they originally wanted to have.

Machnik says she wants to see more done to prevent her experience from happening to someone else.