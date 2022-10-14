'Perfect to walk in:' Fall colours descend on Windsor

Walks in parks may be on the increase as the leaves change colours in Windsor. Take a listen to some of those taking in the vibrant surrounding during their walk in Ojibway Park.

It's the time of year between the green of the warmer months and the barrenness of the cold, and Windsor walkers and picture-takers are getting their fill before the leaves hit the ground.

"This weather out here is perfect to walk [in]," Hamza Rizwan said as he strolled around a colourful Ojibway Park. "I enjoy the leaves falling from the tree.

"It's just very pleasant out here."

Gasper Horvath, the forest analyst for the City of Windsor, said there are 186 different varieties of trees across the city. He said his favourites are ash and hickory trees, for their yellowness with a twinge of a brown-purple colour to them as well. He also likes the redbud tree for its lemon-y colour as well as the sweetgum tree for its bright crimson colour.

He said the best place to take in the colours is on the edges of forests — "where trees are partially exposed and partially shaded or partially sheltered.

"Going deep into the forest at the early part of the colour change season, the trees are more protected from environmental conditions and the change is a little bit slower," he said.

Sean Kutzler and his daughter Abbie were also out for a hike in Ojibway Park. He said with the beautiful colours and natural setting, it's a place they try to frequent often.

"It's just one of those urban parks that we really enjoy," Kuzler said.

LISTEN | Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa speaks with the city's forest analyst about fall colours:

Windsor Morning 9:29 Seasonal colours Gaspar Horvath, one of the City of Windsor's foresters, speaks with CBC Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa about the seasonal colours.

Enjoy the colours while you still can, though. Horvath said a couple of frosty days or some strong wind can put an end to the picturesque season. ​​​​​​