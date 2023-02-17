Fairwinds Lodge to rebuild after fire, but residents could have long wait to return

Fairwinds Lodge retirement home in Sarnia is planning to rebuild after a devastating Jan. 15 fire forced 120 residents out of their homes.

All of the residents displaced by the fire were able to find new places to stay and the home is ready for the "next steps" in rebuilding, said Nadia Daniell-Colarossi, with Sienna Senior Living, the company that operates the facility.

"We will be rebuilding and are working with external engineers and architects to determine the best way to move forward," she said, adding it will be "some time" before the building is able to open again for residents.

She said residents who were displaced by the fire will be "given priority" when the building re-opens, allowing them to move back in. She said the 120 previous residents will be provided updates on the reconstruction.

She said parent company Sabra Health Care, owner of the Fairwinds Lodge, along with the Sienna Senior Living management team that staffs the lodge, are committed to Fairwinds remaining "a vibrant part of the Sarnia community."