Head of FCA Canada, U.S. sales, Reid Bigland leaving company

Reid Bigland, head of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Canada, announced he will be leaving the company as of April 3, after a tumultuous whistleblower lawsuit over a scheme to pay dealers to report fake sales numbers.

According to a company statement, Bigland — who is also head of the Ram Brand and U.S. sales for the company — will leave "to pursue interests outside of FCA" after 22 years with the company.

During his tenure the company saw big U.S. sales growth, mainly with the Jeep and Ram brands. But his career was marred by the sales scandal, which forced Fiat Chrysler to restate numbers and pay $40 million to settle a complaint with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Terms of Bigland's departure weren't announced, but the company said all legal matters with Bigland "have been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties involved."

In the company statement, FCA CEO Mike Manley said "I would like to thank Reid for his years of tireless leadership and many valued contributions to the company. We all wish him every success in his future endeavors."

The company announced three new appointments to replace Bigland. Jeff Kommor will be head of U.S. sales, David Buckingham as president and CEO of FCA Canada and Mike Koval as interim head of Ram Brand, North America.

Last year, Bigland filed a lawsuit against his employer, alleging that the Italian-American automotive giant withheld 90 per cent of his 2018 earnings because Bigland testified in a government inquiry into sales reporting practices.

Reid Bigland, head of the Ram brand, stands before media and in front of the Ram 1500 pickup truck, after it was awarded the 2019 North American Truck of the Year at the North American International Auto Show, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Detroit, MI. (Tony Ding/The Associated Press)

In court documents filed June 5, 2019, Bigland alleged the company violated Michigan's Whistleblower Protection Act because he testified before the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

He claimed the company withheld his long-term incentive stock payout, special dividends and an annual bonus. Documents say the dividends alone are worth about $1.8 million.

In September Fiat Chrysler agreed to pay $40 million to settle an SEC complaint alleging that the company misled investors by overstating its monthly sales numbers over a five-year period.

The company inflated sales by paying dealers to report fake numbers from 2012 to 2016, the SEC alleged in a complaint.

Fiat Chrysler agreed to pay the civil penalty and to stop violating anti-fraud, reporting and internal accounting control regulations, the SEC said. The automaker did not admit or deny the agency's allegations.

Fiat Chrysler said it has reviewed and refined its sales reporting procedures.

The SEC said the automaker boasted about a streak of year-over-year sales increases into 2016, when the streak actually was broken in September of 2013.

When the company disclosed the sales scheme in 2016, it said that it had a "reserve" stock of cars that had been shipped to big fleet buyers such as rental car companies but not recorded as sales.

The SEC said employees called this database of actual but unreported sales the "cookie jar." The company dipped into those sales to stop the streak from ending, or when it would have missed other sales targets.

Bigland alleged in his lawsuit said that he inherited the sales reporting system when he took over the top sales job in 2011.