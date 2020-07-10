Extreme heat buckles road, reduces lanes on stretch of Essex County Road 22

A stretch of County Road 22 in Essex County has been reduced to one lane in each direction for the next several days as the extreme heat wave has buckled the concrete.

An emergency road repair is taking place from County Road 2 (Old Tecumseh Road) to 66 metres east of Patillo Road to fix the concrete. As a temporary solution, the concrete was cut out Thursday night and the area was filled with asphalt.

The county was planning to reopen all lanes by 3:30 p.m. Friday, but they now expect that Patillo Road to County Road 2 will have reduced accessibility for the next several days.

The county asks that motorists consider an alternative route.