Extreme cold warning extends library hours in Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

The weather agency says people can anticipate "a prolonged period of very cold wind chills," with overnight lows between –20 C and –25 C. Winds are also expected to gust between 50 to 70 km/h Tuesday night.

In response, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent will be extending hours of operation at the Blenheim and Wheatley branches of the library.

Branches normally closed on Wednesdays — Bothwell, Tilbury, Ridgetown and Merlin — will be open from noon until 5 p.m.

All other branches will be open during their normal hours.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says community centres and libraries are open to the public in the region during extreme weather alerts. People looking for more information are advised to call 211.

For those who need shelter, the following organizations will be able to help:

Welcome Centre Shelter for Women & Families.

The Salvation Army.

Downtown Mission.

The health unit reminds people that Downtown Mission is continuing its partnership with Tim Hortons in the region this year. Anyone requiring service who cannot reach Downtown Mission can go to a Tim Hortons to ask the staff to connect them with staff at the mission.

Environment Canada says conditions are expected to become milder Friday.