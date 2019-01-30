Extreme cold for region, record low for Windsor

You're going to want to bundle up if you have to leave the house today.

An extreme cold warning is in place for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton, with prolonged cold wind chills expected.

Environment Canada said a frigid arctic air mass has dropped wind chill values below –30.

"We're expecting that to continue through the day today and into Thursday," said Environment Canada's Dave Rogers about the extreme cold warning.

Windsor broke the cold record for Jan. 30 when the temperature dropped to –21.7 C at 7 a.m.. The previous record was –20.6 C, set in 1951.

Rogers expects the region to break tomorrow's cold record as well, which is also –20.6 C. The forecast low is –27 C.