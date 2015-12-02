Extra-curricular centres and clubs adjust programs amid pandemic

Some extra-curricular community programs are working around what is expected to be an unusual school year and adjusting their activities to meet evolving needs.

Kim Alice, the executive director of Natural Pathways Learning Centre, which offers nature-based education to children, said she expects the school will take a financial hit as a bulk of their programs centre around school field trips.

"We're having to make a lot of changes in how we serve the community. We've done a lot of programming in the past with actual classes with the school board and unfortunately, they're not going to be doing any kind of field trips or anything this year," she said.

"I think the biggest challenge for us currently is not being able to access all those schools groups because they're not able to come from the buses currently...some people aren't able to access driving into the county as well, so that might be another barrier."

Alice said her school is looking into having learning pods or social bubbles and offer programs that require pre-registration with the same groups of children.

She said her organization is non-profit, but funding is put on hold.

"We do rely heavily on those grants and a lot of times they supplement our programming. So, financially, it will be a bit of a challenge as well, but we're extremely dedicated to providing this type of program to our community," she said.

"It's more necessary than ever to have these types of programs available to children so they can feel that sense of connection to the natural world and to experience that play-based learning,"she adding, noting that it's important for a child's mental and emotional health.

While some children will attend classes physically, others will stay home and Alice said her school is hoping to support all types of learners.

Another organization that is continuing to offer programming amid the pandemic is United Soccer Academy, which uses school gym spaces to host indoor soccer practices during the winter.

Jon Johnson, the academy director and owner of Southwest United Football Club — which uses school gym spaces to host indoor soccer practices during the winter — said he's frustrated, but not surprised, to find out the Greater Essex County School Board has cancelled permits to rent out school spaces for community use.

"I mean I've been talking to a lot of people in the school boards for the past four or five months and I think some of them made it quite clear to me that most likely, indoor gym rental space was not going to happen and was very low on their priorities," he said.

"I feel for the school boards right now. They've got a lot more to worry about."

He said he's going to maximize outdoor training before the weather gets cold and the days get shorter.

"We'll try and extend our outdoor training. So, it just means sessions will have to be earlier in the day. It'll be after school possibly. More sessions on weekends," he said, adding they've switched all their payment plans to month-to-month since "everything's up in the air" and that he's appreciative of parents being flexible and understanding.

Other sports affected

He expects the cancellation of permits to extend into the first few months of the new year, which would mean a temporary break for his program until they can play outside again.

"I think everybody is going to be in the same situation as us. I mean, basketball, volleyball, indoor baseball — I mean anybody who doesn't have access to a private facility and there's not many in this area. They're all going to be unfortunately in the same position," he said.

"Everybody's got to make the best of the situation and provide the best that they can with what they have right at this point."