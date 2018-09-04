Windsor's heat warning extended to Wednesday

It's going to be another scorcher in southwestern Ontario today.

The heat warning that began on the holiday weekend is expected to stay in place through Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

"When these stretches of heat extend for two, three days, it starts to become a health risk, and people need to be more aware of staying hydrated and limiting strenuous activity," said Steven Flisfeder, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under the alert.

Tuesday's high is expected to reach 32 C with humidex values near or above 41. Overnight minimum temperatures will likely remain near 21 C providing little relief from the heat.

But relief is in sight as a cold front is expected to move through the area Wednesday night, bringing an end to the hot and humid weather.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding the public that everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young kids.

Warning signs of heat-related illness include dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, weakness and confusion.

More information about heat-related illnesses can be found on the health unit's website.

More from CBC Windsor: